    Joint cooperation between C6 countries in defense industry proposed

    Foreign policy
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 12:30
    Joint cooperation between the C6 countries in the military and defense industries is proposed, Talgat Kaliyev, a member of the National Kurultai under the President of Kazakhstan, said at the international conference "C6: One Region, Shared Future – Enhancing Strategic Dialogue" in Baku, Report informs.

    According to him, there is currently a global need for think tanks: "Central Asian countries can develop their industrial potential. Today, we have the opportunity not just to sell resources, but to provide them in exchange for technology. I would propose continuously strengthening our production and technological base and increasing our human capital. It is crucial to develop our security and defense capabilities."

    Kaliyev emphasized the need to develop the processing industry: "We can also organize the production of militarized robots adapted for defense purposes. In my opinion, we can draw on the experience of Turkey and China. At the same time, we must strengthen ties with the European Union and the United States."

    He added that there is also a need for formal institutions in C6: "More flexible and effective proposals must be put forward. Common programs for young people must be developed to ensure the return of students studying abroad."

    Talgat Kaliyev Kazakhstan cooperation
    C6 ölkələrinin hərbi və müdafiə sənayesi sahəsində birgə əməkdaşlığı təklif olunub
    Предлагается совместное сотрудничество стран C6 в сфере оборонной промышленности

