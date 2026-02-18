Ukraine's ambassador discusses mine-clearing cooperation with ANAMA head

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Foreign policy
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 12:24
    Ukrainian Ambassador to Baku, Yuriy Husyev, met with Vugar Suleymanov, chairman of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), to discuss the practical implementation of a cooperation memorandum signed last year in Tokyo.

    According to Report, the ambassador shared details of the meeting on social media.

    "We discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in humanitarian demining, which remains a key priority for Ukraine amid the ongoing full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war," Husev wrote.

    The parties emphasized the importance of exchanging expertise, training specialists, and introducing modern demining technologies. The Ukrainian side expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its consistent support and solidarity, including the transfer of a Revival-P demining vehicle.

    "Following the meeting, agreements were reached on concrete steps to expand cooperation, including intensifying expert dialogue, implementing joint training programs, and exploring new formats of engagement between the relevant agencies of the two countries," the ambassador added.

    Husyev noted that Kyiv views cooperation with Azerbaijan in humanitarian demining as an important contribution to regional security and international stability.

    The memorandum between ANAMA and Ukraine's State Emergency Service was signed in October last year during the International Conference on Mine Action in Tokyo.

