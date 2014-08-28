​Recep Tayyip Erdogan took the oath of allegiance to the nation and the state

Baku. 28 August. REPORT.AZ/ The inauguration ceremony of the newly elected 12th President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was held in Turkish Grand National Assembly (Parliament).

Report informs citing Turkish media, during the inauguration, Recep Tayyp Erdogan took the oath of allegiance to the people of Turkey and the State and then Turkish national anthem sounded.

The Heads of State and Government, Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the various states participated in the ceremony. On behalf of the Azerbaijani government, the event was attended by Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zade, as well as members of the ruling party "Yeni Azerbaijan".

The presidential elections were held in Turkey on August 10. In the election, the Prime Minister Recep Tayyp Erdogan received 51.8% of the vote.