    Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan tomorrow

    • 24 November, 2025
    • 17:40
    Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan tomorrow

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan on November 25–27, said Sagynbek Abdumutalip, Chief of the Foreign Policy Department at the Kyrgyz President's Administration, Report informs.

    Abdumutalip noted that the visit, taking place at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, will be an important event in the development of strategic partnership and allied relations between the two countries.

    "High‑level talks are planned during the visit. Key issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) frameworks, will be discussed.

    Special attention will be given to strengthening trade‑economic ties, expanding investment and industrial cooperation, developing military‑technical and cultural‑humanitarian collaboration, and addressing regional security matters," he emphasized.

    At the conclusion of the visit, a joint statement by the heads of state is expected, along with the signing of several bilateral documents aimed at deepening cooperation in trade, economic, financial, and other areas.

