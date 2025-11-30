Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Putin to receive Witkoff in Moscow before December 4-5

    Region
    • 30 November, 2025
    • 17:47
    Putin to receive Witkoff in Moscow before December 4-5

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff in early December.

    As Report informs, this was announced by the Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov to Russia TV journalist Pavel Zarubin.

    "Vladimir Putin will receive Witkoff before December 4-5, that is, before his state visit to India," he noted.

    The meeting between Putin and Whitkoff was announced by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, November 25. He will present to the Russian leader a plan for a peace agreement proposed by Washington to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

    Steve Witkoff Vladimir Putin
    Putin Uitkoffu Moskvada 4-5 dekabr tarixinədək qəbul edəcək
    Путин примет Уиткоффа в Москве до 4-5 декабря

    Latest News

    17:47

    Putin to receive Witkoff in Moscow before December 4-5

    Region
    17:30

    Araghchi: Iran is interested in expanding energy cooperation with Türkiye

    Region
    16:48

    Marijana Kujundžić: Gender-based violence - serious human rights violation

    Domestic policy
    16:36

    Israel's Netanyahu seeks pardon in years-long corruption trial

    Other countries
    16:19
    Photo

    Araghchi and Fidan agree to open Iranian Consulate General in Van

    Region
    15:56
    Photo

    TurkPA and IPA CIS mull new cooperation opportunities

    Foreign policy
    15:10

    Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector, targeting Lukoil, Rosneft

    Other countries
    14:51

    Turkish FM: Putin is ready for peace "under certain conditions"

    Other countries
    14:10

    Hong Kong: Death toll in high-rise fire rises to 146 as more bodies found in burned buildings

    Other countries
    All News Feed