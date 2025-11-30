Putin to receive Witkoff in Moscow before December 4-5
Region
- 30 November, 2025
- 17:47
Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff in early December.
As Report informs, this was announced by the Russian president's press secretary Dmitry Peskov to Russia TV journalist Pavel Zarubin.
"Vladimir Putin will receive Witkoff before December 4-5, that is, before his state visit to India," he noted.
The meeting between Putin and Whitkoff was announced by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, November 25. He will present to the Russian leader a plan for a peace agreement proposed by Washington to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
