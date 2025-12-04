Putin to hold his marathon press conference on December 19
Region
- 04 December, 2025
- 10:50
Russian President Vladimir Putin's direct line and marathon press conference will take place on December 19, according to the Kremlin, Report inform via Russian media outlets.
