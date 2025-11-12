Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Putin accepts Tokayev's invitation to visit Kazakhstan

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted the invitation of his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to visit Kazakhstan in 2026, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

    "I will gladly come," Putin said in Moscow during talks with Tokayev, responding to his proposal.

    Tokayev, in turn, emphasized: "We must sign ... documents at the highest level and ensure their implementation and oversight. This is extremely important."

    Putin Tokayevin səfər dəvətini qəbul edib
    Путин принял приглашение Токаева посетить Казахстан в 2026 году

