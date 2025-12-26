Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Baku comments on Azerbaijan's potential participation in peacekeeping forces in Gaza

    The United States approached Azerbaijan with a proposal to participate in the International Stabilization Forces in Gaza, but there are still unresolved questions, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a year-end press conference.

    According to Report, the minister said that the proposal itself reflected a high level of trust in Azerbaijan and the professionalism of its armed forces.

    "However, for Azerbaijan, there were several open questions. For example, what the activities would involve, the mandate format, the duration of participation, and other conditions. The lack of clarity on these issues did not allow a final decision to be made," Bayramov noted, adding that currently there is no decision on the participation of Azerbaijani servicemen in this mission.

    The minister also emphasized that Azerbaijan has not received any requests to participate in reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip.

