Global Media Group joins voluntary blood donation campaign

Global Media Group has joined the voluntary blood donation campaign "For a Life Without Thalassemia", organized by the Republican Blood Bank of the Ministry of Health.

According to Report, as part of its corporate social responsibility, Global Media Group considers the implementation of social projects one of the key areas of its activity.

During the campaign, employees of companies within Global Media Group voluntarily donated blood. The initiative aims not only to increase blood supplies but also to promote a healthy lifestyle and strengthen humanitarian values in society.

Employees participated enthusiastically, demonstrating an example of social responsibility. This shows that the company stands out not only for its media activities but also for projects contributing to societal well-being.

Global Media Group plans to continue similar social and humanitarian initiatives in the future.

Global Media Group began its activities in 2017. The group includes TV channels, news agencies, news portals, newspapers, and other companies operating both in Azerbaijan and internationally.

