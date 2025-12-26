Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Global Media Group joins voluntary blood donation campaign

    Media
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 20:16
    Global Media Group joins voluntary blood donation campaign

    Global Media Group has joined the voluntary blood donation campaign "For a Life Without Thalassemia", organized by the Republican Blood Bank of the Ministry of Health.

    According to Report, as part of its corporate social responsibility, Global Media Group considers the implementation of social projects one of the key areas of its activity.

    During the campaign, employees of companies within Global Media Group voluntarily donated blood. The initiative aims not only to increase blood supplies but also to promote a healthy lifestyle and strengthen humanitarian values in society.

    Employees participated enthusiastically, demonstrating an example of social responsibility. This shows that the company stands out not only for its media activities but also for projects contributing to societal well-being.

    Global Media Group plans to continue similar social and humanitarian initiatives in the future.

    Global Media Group began its activities in 2017. The group includes TV channels, news agencies, news portals, newspapers, and other companies operating both in Azerbaijan and internationally.

    More information about Global Media Group is available on the company"s website www.gmg.az and on its social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

    Global Media Group blood donation
    Photo
    Video
    "Global Media Group"da qanvermə aksiyası keçirilib
    Photo
    Video
    Global Media Group присоединилась к добровольной акции по сдаче крови

    Latest News

    21:00

    Russian Ambassador to Armenia: Developments in South Caucasus significant for Moscow

    Other countries
    20:51

    MFA: Azerbaijan has repeatedly proven validity of its position on need for changes to Armenian constitution

    Foreign policy
    20:42
    Photo

    Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations for children organized in Yevlakh

    Social security
    20:34
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes festive celebration for children

    Social security
    20:25

    Baku comments on Azerbaijan's potential participation in peacekeeping forces in Gaza

    Domestic policy
    20:16
    Photo
    Video

    Global Media Group joins voluntary blood donation campaign

    Media
    20:04

    Israel becomes world's first country to officially recognize Somaliland's independence

    Other countries
    19:47
    Photo

    Baku hosts planning conference of 'Shield of Peace 2026'

    Military
    19:39

    Pashinyan: Armenia expects progress on borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye in 2026

    Region
    All News Feed