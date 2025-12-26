Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Israel becomes world's first country to officially recognize Somaliland's independence

    Other countries
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 20:04
    Israel becomes world's first country to officially recognize Somaliland's independence

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced today the official recognition of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, Netanyahu's office said in a post on X, according to Report.

    Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, and the President of Somaliland [Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi] signed a joint declaration, the statement said.

    "Israel plans to immediately expand its relations with Somaliland through cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, technology, and the economy," the Prime Minister's office added.

    Gideon Saar also noted on his X page that the agreement provides for mutual recognition and the establishment of diplomatic relations, including the appointment of ambassadors and the opening of embassies.

    Somaliland unilaterally declared independence in 1991 and has since sought recognition as a sovereign state. However, until now, no country or international organization has recognized it. The international community considers Somaliland part of Somalia.

    Somaliland Israel independence recognition
    İsrail Somalilendin müstəqilliyini rəsmən tanıyan ilk ölkə olub
    Израиль первым в мире официально признал независимость Сомалиленда

    Latest News

    21:00

    Russian Ambassador to Armenia: Developments in South Caucasus significant for Moscow

    Other countries
    20:51

    MFA: Azerbaijan has repeatedly proven validity of its position on need for changes to Armenian constitution

    Foreign policy
    20:42
    Photo

    Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations for children organized in Yevlakh

    Social security
    20:34
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes festive celebration for children

    Social security
    20:25

    Baku comments on Azerbaijan's potential participation in peacekeeping forces in Gaza

    Domestic policy
    20:16
    Photo
    Video

    Global Media Group joins voluntary blood donation campaign

    Media
    20:04

    Israel becomes world's first country to officially recognize Somaliland's independence

    Other countries
    19:47
    Photo

    Baku hosts planning conference of 'Shield of Peace 2026'

    Military
    19:39

    Pashinyan: Armenia expects progress on borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye in 2026

    Region
    All News Feed