Israel becomes world's first country to officially recognize Somaliland's independence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced today the official recognition of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, Netanyahu's office said in a post on X, according to Report.

Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, and the President of Somaliland [Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi] signed a joint declaration, the statement said.

"Israel plans to immediately expand its relations with Somaliland through cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, technology, and the economy," the Prime Minister's office added.

Gideon Saar also noted on his X page that the agreement provides for mutual recognition and the establishment of diplomatic relations, including the appointment of ambassadors and the opening of embassies.

Somaliland unilaterally declared independence in 1991 and has since sought recognition as a sovereign state. However, until now, no country or international organization has recognized it. The international community considers Somaliland part of Somalia.