    Pashinyan: Armenia expects progress on borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye in 2026

    • 26 December, 2025
    • 19:39
    • 26 December, 2025
• 19:39

Pashinyan: Armenia expects progress on borders with Azerbaijan and Türkiye in 2026

    The practical phase of the "Trump Route" (TRIPP) project will begin in 2026, presenting a major opportunity for Armenia, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in the State Revenue Committee.

    "In 2026, we will enter the practical phase of TRIPP implementation, but we are using this opportunity to reach a completely new level of technical and operational capacity at all our customs points. This is a challenge for us, but at the same time, it is a very big opportunity. Thanks to the agreements of August 8, 2025, we now have access to all modern technologies, which will help us perform our work more efficiently," Pashinyan said.

    He added that, alongside this, Armenia expects progress not only on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border but also on the Armenian-Turkish border.

    Nikola Pashinyan TRIPP Armenia
    Paşinyan: Ermənistan 2026-cı ildə Azərbaycan və Türkiyə ilə sərhəd məsələlərində irəliləyiş gözləyir
    Пашинян: Армения ожидает прогресса в вопросах границ с Азербайджаном и Турцией в 2026г

