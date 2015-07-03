Protesters tear down EU's flag in Yerevan

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ A group led by the head of the National Unity Party of Armenia Paruyr Hayrikyan with the flag of the European Union in hands, was not allowed to enter Bagramyan Avenue (Yerevan) where the protest is being held. Report informs, Armenian media stated.

When they approached the protesters' barricades, the protesters chanted the slogan of "Just only tricolor flag, here is not Europe, but Armenia".

According to the report, the protestors attacked the woman and man carrying the EU's flag in their hands, took and tore the flag.

The flag carriers said to the protesters: "The European Court of Human Rights is the last hope of the Armenian citizens." However, this protesters called the group as "KQBeshnik" and "Europe does not care about us," they shouted.

P.Hayrikyan's supporters did not find an opportunity to deliver the announcements of "Armenia should be a part of the civilized world!".

The protests in Armenia started on June 19 and are still in progress.