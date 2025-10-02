Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    President of Montenegro welcomes initialing of peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

    Region
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 17:35
    President of Montenegro welcomes initialing of peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

    President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović has welcomed the initialing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    According to Report, citing Armenian media, during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Denmark on the sidelines of the 7th European Political Community (EPC) Summit, the head of Montenegro expressed confidence that the initialing of the peace treaty will open up broad opportunities for the development of the South Caucasus region.

    During the meeting, the parties discussed further development of multi-sector cooperation between Armenia and Montenegro and agreed to continue the dialogue through mutual high-level visits.

    European Political Community Summit Jakov Milatović Nikol Pashinyan Armenia Montenegro
    Monteneqro Prezidenti Bakı və İrəvan arasında sülh sazişinin paraflanmasını alqışlayıb
    Президент Монтенегро приветствовал парафирование мирного договора между Баку и Ереваном

    Latest News

    18:37
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Netherlands in Copenhagen - UPDATE

    Foreign policy
    18:35

    At least 26 people drown in Nigeria boat accident, official says

    Other countries
    18:24
    Photo

    SOCAR and Uniper discuss potential additional gas volumes

    Energy
    18:15
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Ukraine in Copenhagen - UPDATE

    Foreign policy
    18:13
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with French President in Copenhagen

    Foreign policy
    18:08

    Six Azerbaijani boxers advance to finals at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    17:55

    Country manager: World Bank assesses Azerbaijan's geothermal potential – EXCLUSIVE

    Energy
    17:50

    Alain Berset: Peace between Baku and Yerevan important element of stability in Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    17:35

    President of Montenegro welcomes initialing of peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

    Region
    All News Feed