President of Montenegro welcomes initialing of peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan
- 02 October, 2025
- 17:35
President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović has welcomed the initialing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
According to Report, citing Armenian media, during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Denmark on the sidelines of the 7th European Political Community (EPC) Summit, the head of Montenegro expressed confidence that the initialing of the peace treaty will open up broad opportunities for the development of the South Caucasus region.
During the meeting, the parties discussed further development of multi-sector cooperation between Armenia and Montenegro and agreed to continue the dialogue through mutual high-level visits.
