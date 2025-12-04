President of Cyprus visits Ukraine
- 04 December, 2025
- 14:47
President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, is on a visit to Ukraine, Report informs, referring to the official website of the Cypriot government.
No further details have been disclosed.
