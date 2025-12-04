Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    President of Cyprus visits Ukraine

    Region
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 14:47
    President of Cyprus visits Ukraine

    President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, is on a visit to Ukraine, Report informs, referring to the official website of the Cypriot government.

    No further details have been disclosed.

    Republic of Cyprus Ukraine visit Nikos Christodoulides
    Kipr Prezidenti Ukraynaya gedib
    Президент Кипра прибыл в Украину

    Latest News

    16:00

    Uzbek FM: Azerbaijan–Armenia progress shows that complex issues can be resolved

    Other countries
    15:53

    ADB ready to strengthen support to Azerbaijan in green, digital transport

    Infrastructure
    15:36

    Economic expert: Gold prices may climb to $4,500 per ounce in coming months

    Business
    15:35

    Meeting of Caspian Cooperation Commission to take place on December 8

    Other countries
    15:31

    Pashinyan: Peace with Azerbaijan has led to surge in tourist flow to Armenia

    Region
    15:13

    Azerbaijan and UK discuss prospects for deeper cooperation

    Foreign policy
    15:06

    UN Security Council delegation visits Syria after 14 years of isolation

    Other countries
    14:50

    Norwagian FM calls for support to Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Other countries
    14:47

    President of Cyprus visits Ukraine

    Region
    All News Feed