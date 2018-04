Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Population of Turkey for the year increased by 1,045,149 to a total of 78,741,053 people.

Report informs referring to Turkish media, statistical center of Turkey circulated information about this.

According to the data, 50.2% (39,511,191 people) of them - male, and 49.8% (39,229,862 people) - female.

Note that in 2014, population reached 77,695,904 people.