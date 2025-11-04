Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Political scientist: Necessary to create mechanism for joint response to disasters in South Caucasus

    Region
    04 November, 2025
    19:27
    Political scientist: Necessary to create mechanism for joint response to disasters in South Caucasus

    The countries of the South Caucasus need to form a vision for further cooperation, having effective mechanisms for trilateral contacts.

    As Report via Armenpress, this was stated by the director of the Topchubasov Baku Analytical Center, political scientist Rusif Huseynov today in Yerevan at the Orbeli Forum 2025: Building Peace and Multilateral Cooperation.

    "If someone thinks that geopolitical problems will hinder us, then we can move forward with small but confident steps. Recently, we published a paper in which we proposed creating a mechanism for joint response to regional disasters, which could become a mutually beneficial platform for cooperation," said the Azerbaijani expert.

    Politoloq: Cənubi Qafqazda fəlakətlərə birgə reaksiya mexanizminin yaradılması zəruridir
    Политолог: Необходимо создать механизм совместного реагирования на катастрофы в Южном Кавказе

