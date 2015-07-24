 Top
    Police detain 251 in Turkish anti-terror raids against ISIS and PKK

    Simultaneously operations have been carried out against a large number of people', Prime Ministry's office says

    Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish police have launched counter-terrorism raids in the early hours of Friday against the members of terrorist groups PKK, Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), and the self-proclaimed Islamic State in Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) in simultaneous operations across 13 provinces, Report informs citing Turkish media, the Prime Ministry's office has announced.

    "Simultaneously operations have been carried out against a large number of people, considered to be in preparation for operations against civilians and Turkey's security forces, in 13 provinces. A total of 251 persons belonging to terrorist organizations have been detained so far," the Prime Ministry's office said.

