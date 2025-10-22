PM: Georgia pleased with participation of Azerbaijani, Armenian PMs in this year's forum

Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze expressed his satisfaction with the participation of his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Armenia-Ali Asadov and Nikol Pashinyan-in the 5th Silk Road Forum in Tbilisi, Report informs.

    Kobakhidze emphasized that the presence of the Azerbaijani and Armenian prime ministers at this year's event carries special significance.

    "We are very pleased that our strategic partners-the prime ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia-are with us at this important event," the prime minister stated.

    He noted that the forum is being held at a crucial time for strengthening economic cooperation and global connectivity.

    "The historic Silk Road played a key role in shaping trade and cultural ties between continents. Today, the Middle Corridor serves as its modern continuation, linking Europe and Asia through a reliable and efficient route," Kobakhidze said.

    The prime minister added that Georgia's geographic location has made it a vital transit hub between East and West, which is a key factor in enhancing regional cooperation and economic resilience.

    İrakli Kobaxidze: Builki forumda Azərbaycan və Ermənistan baş nazirlərinin iştirakından çox şadıq
    Кобахидзе: Рады, что премьеры Азербайджана и Армении участвуют в форуме "Шелковый путь"

