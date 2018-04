Turkish PM to attend EU-Turkey refugee summit

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoğlu invited to summit of European Union (EU) member states leaders.

Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency, European Council President Donald Tusk invited Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoğlu to summit during telephone conversation. Turkish government head accepted invitation.

Leaders of EU member states will meet in Brussels, capital of Belgium on November 29.

Donald Tusk emphasized main role of this summit in expansion of EU-Turkey relations and future development.