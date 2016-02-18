PKK attack targeting military convoy kills 6 soldiers in Turkey's Diyarbakır

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion hit a military convoy in Diyarbakır province, located in southeastern Turkey, on Thursday, killing at least six soldiers while wounding one, security sources said, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

The sources said the explosion hit the convoy on the highway linking Diyarbakır, the largest city in the southeast, to the district of Lice.

The bomb was reported to be detonated via remote control by members of the PYD-affiliated PKK terrorist organization.

Some other reports suggested that the death toll was seven, but an official number has not yet been confirmed.