Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Pezeshkian says Trump has no right to deprive Iran of right to develop nuclear weapons

    Region
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 16:05
    Pezeshkian says Trump has no right to deprive Iran of right to develop nuclear weapons

    The president of Iran, Masud Pezeshkian, has warned this Sunday his US counterpart, Donald Trump, that the American leader lacks the authority to prevent the Islamic Republic from exercising its "right" to develop nuclear energy, Report informs via Democrata.

    This issue remains one of the main stumbling blocks in the complex talks opened between both countries to try to end the war.

    "Trump says Iran should not use its nuclear rights, but for what crime?", declared the Iranian president during a visit to the Ministry of Sports, in comments to the semi-official Iranian agency ISNA. "How is it possible that he is capable of depriving a nation of its legal rights?" he added.

    After his words addressed to Trump, Pezeshkian has urged the Iranian citizenry to remain firm in the face of "a bloodthirsty and savage enemy", but has underlined that Iran's reaction to the attacks, including those launched against American positions in other countries in the region, must be understood exclusively as an act of self-defense.

    "We have to manage the environment in such a way that it does not give the impression that we are inciting war. We are defending ourselves," he declared.

    Masoud Pezeshkian Donald Trump nuclear weapons
    Pezeşkian: Tramp İranın nə üçün öz nüvə hüquqlarından istifadə etməməli olduğuna dair suala cavab vermir
    Пезешкиан заявил, что Трамп не вправе лишать Иран права на ядерные разработки

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