Peskov: Russia-Turkey cooperation not aimed against third countries

Baku. 27 September.REPORT.AZ/ Military-technical cooperation between Moscow and Ankara is in strict compliance with the international law and in no way aimed against any third countries.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, press secretary for the President of Russia Dmitriy Peskov said while commenting the upcoming meeting of the Turkish and Russian Presidents in Ankara.

"No one has any right to criticize Russia and Turkey for military and technical cooperation, which is in strict compliance with international law and in no way aimed against any third countries," Peskov said.

“No one has any grounds to voice criticism in this regard," he added.

He said Russia and Turkey intend to “synchronize watches” on ensuring regional security, including in Syria as two countries work very closely together. D. Peskov said upcoming visit of Vladimir Putin to Ankara has solely pragmatic goals.

Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan will have a working meeting in Ankara, September 28.