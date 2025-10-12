Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Peskov: Possible Tomahawk deliveries cause concern

    Region
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 13:54
    The topic of potential Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine is causing serious concern in Moscow, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, the host of the program Moscow. Kremlin. Putin., according to Report.

    "The issue of Tomahawks is of great concern to us, as President Putin has already said," he noted, adding that Russia remains ready for a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Ukraine.

    Dmitry Peskov Tomahawk Russia-Ukraine war
    Peskov: "Tomahawk"ların mümkün tədarükü mövzusu narahatlıq doğurur
    Песков: Тема возможных поставок Tomahawk вызывает обеспокоенность

