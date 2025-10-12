Peskov: Possible Tomahawk deliveries cause concern
Region
- 12 October, 2025
- 13:54
The topic of potential Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine is causing serious concern in Moscow, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, the host of the program Moscow. Kremlin. Putin., according to Report.
"The issue of Tomahawks is of great concern to us, as President Putin has already said," he noted, adding that Russia remains ready for a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Ukraine.
