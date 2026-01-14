Pashinyan: TRIPP formula satisfies both US and Armenia

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    A formula developed for the implementation of the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity" (TRIPP) project fully satisfies both Armenia and the United States, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said commenting on the provisions of the document on the project"s implementation during a conference with US and EU ambassadors in Yerevan, Report informs via Armenian media.

    Earlier, the Armenian Foreign Ministry published a document defining the procedure for implementing TRIPP. The document was presented following the meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, which took place the previous day in Washington.

    According to Pashinyan, there has been no official response from Baku to the document yet, but he believes that the proposed formula fully aligns with the interests of Azerbaijan. The Prime Minister also expressed confidence that the implementation of the "Trump Route" opens the path to long-term peace in the region.

    "Even today, the region represents a safer environment, especially in light of global developments," he noted.

    Pashinyan emphasized that a decisive role in advancing the project was played by the personal interest of US President Donald Trump.

    Paşinyan: TRIPP layihəsinin reallaşdırılmasında mühüm addım atılıb, hamımızı təbrik edirəm
    Пашинян: Выработанная по проекту TRIPP формула удовлетворяет США и Армению

