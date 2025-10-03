Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Pashinyan: Transport links to open in South Caucasus soon

    Region
    • 03 October, 2025
    • 11:54
    Pashinyan: Transport links to open in South Caucasus soon

    Transport links in the South Caucasus will definitely open soon, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Mining Industry forum in Tsaghkadzor, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    "I am confident that the peace agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the expected opening of regional infrastructure and transport links, which will definitely take place soon, will contribute to the creation of a more favorable environment for the mining industry," he said.

    Nikol Pashinyan Azerbaijan Armenia
    Paşinyan: Yaxın vaxtlarda Cənubi Qafqazda nəqliyyat kommunikasiyaları açılacaq
    Пашинян: В ближайшее время на Южном Кавказе откроются транспортные коммуникации

