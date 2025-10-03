Pashinyan: Transport links to open in South Caucasus soon
Region
- 03 October, 2025
- 11:54
Transport links in the South Caucasus will definitely open soon, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Mining Industry forum in Tsaghkadzor, Report informs referring to Armenian media.
"I am confident that the peace agreement reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the expected opening of regional infrastructure and transport links, which will definitely take place soon, will contribute to the creation of a more favorable environment for the mining industry," he said.
