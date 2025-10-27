Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    27 October, 2025
    Pashinyan says he's 'allergic to charity'

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he has developed an "allergy to charity," criticizing what he described as the superficial nature of some charitable initiatives in the country.

    Report informs via Armenian media that Pashinyan said most projects carried out for charitable purposes have a lifespan of only one to four years.

    "People donate 100,000 drams for charity but spend four million dollars on publicity, then walk around with medals of philanthropy covering half their chest," the prime minister said during a session of the National Assembly.

    He added that, as head of government, he has witnessed firsthand how such practices play out in reality.

    Paşinyan: Xeyriyyəçiliyə qarşı allergiyam yaranıb
    Пашинян рассказал, на что у него аллергия

