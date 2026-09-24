Pashinyan, Pezeshkian emphasize importance of peace, stability in region

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have held a meeting in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Report informs, citing the Armenian government.

The parties reviewed the current state of Armenian-Iranian trade and economic relations and the prospects for their further development.

Pashinyan and Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the region and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

"Prime Minister Pashinyan noted with satisfaction that Armenian-Iranian cooperation is developing successfully, and joint programs are being implemented in various fields," reads the statement.