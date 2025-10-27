Pashinyan: Parliamentary elections will determine Armenia's future path
Region
- 27 October, 2025
- 11:44
The parliamentary elections in Armenia, scheduled for June 2026, will determine the country's future course.
According to Report, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated: "In June, we will hold parliamentary elections that will answer one key question - whether the people of Armenia will reaffirm their commitment to peace. Otherwise, the country risks sliding back into conflict and the logic of being a 'frontline outpost,'" he noted.
Armenia's parliamentary elections are set for June 7, 2026.
