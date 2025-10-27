Pashinyan: Parliamentary elections will determine Armenia's future path

The parliamentary elections in Armenia, scheduled for June 2026, will determine the country's future course.

According to Report, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated: "In June, we will hold parliamentary elections that will answer one key question - whether the people of Armenia will reaffirm their commitment to peace. Otherwise, the country risks sliding back into conflict and the logic of being a 'frontline outpost,'" he noted.

Armenia's parliamentary elections are set for June 7, 2026.