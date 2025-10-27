Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Pashinyan: Parliamentary elections will determine Armenia's future path

    Region
    • 27 October, 2025
    • 11:44
    Pashinyan: Parliamentary elections will determine Armenia's future path

    The parliamentary elections in Armenia, scheduled for June 2026, will determine the country's future course.

    According to Report, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated: "In June, we will hold parliamentary elections that will answer one key question - whether the people of Armenia will reaffirm their commitment to peace. Otherwise, the country risks sliding back into conflict and the logic of being a 'frontline outpost,'" he noted.

    Armenia's parliamentary elections are set for June 7, 2026.

    Nikola Pashinyan parliamentary elections
    Paşinyan: Parlament seçkiləri ölkənin gələcək inkişafını müəyyən edəcək
    Пашинян: Парламентские выборы в Армении определят дальнейшее развитие страны

    Latest News

    11:56

    Pashinyan says he"s 'allergic to charity'

    Region
    11:50

    Trump won't run for US vice president in 2028

    Other countries
    11:46

    Ukrainian health minister to visit Azerbaijan

    Health
    11:44

    Pashinyan: Parliamentary elections will determine Armenia's future path

    Region
    11:30

    Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazada to visit Vatican for major event

    Foreign policy
    11:16

    ADB assisting Azerbaijan in sustainable water resources management

    Infrastructure
    11:15

    Insurance premiums in Azerbaijan rise 13% in nine months

    Finance
    10:57

    UNEP presents draft study on Caspian Sea shallowing to Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    10:42

    New rules approved for assessing the level of digitalization of information infrastructure in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    All News Feed