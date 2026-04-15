Pashinyan: Opposition trying to drag Armenia into 'destructive adventure'

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the Armenian opposition is attempting to draw the country and its people into a "destructive adventure," according to Armenian media, Report informs.

"Today, opposition forces present maps depicting Karabakh and surrounding regions, as well as flags symbolizing them. The development of this logic means inevitable war," Pashinyan said during a speech in parliament on Wednesday.

He added that the opposition's actions are aimed at dragging Armenia and its people into a destructive course. "That is why people must stand in defense of peace [with Azerbaijan], because it is their peace, and encroachment on it is equivalent to catastrophe," Pashinyan stated.

Pashinyan had previously said that the opposition is heading into parliamentary elections with slogans that, if they come to power, would inevitably lead to war with Azerbaijan.