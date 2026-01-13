Pashinyan: Imports of petrol from Azerbaijan reduce prices on it in Armenia

Petrol imports from Azerbaijan to Armenia have led to a 15% reduction in fuel prices on the Armenian market, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.

According to Armenian media, cited by Report, Pashinyan stated that Azerbaijan-produced petrol began entering Armenia in mid-December 2025. He said that most of the imports consist of premium-grade petrol.

"The lowest price for this type of petrol on the Armenian market has fallen by 15% - from 510 drams per litre to 430 drams per litre," he said.

Pashinyan also noted that diesel fuel was imported from Azerbaijan to Armenia two days ago.

"The price of diesel has decreased by 2%. The price of regular-grade petrol has also fallen by about 8% compared with December. As of December 11, a litre of this petrol cost 500 drams; it now costs 460 drams," he said.

Pashinyan described the developments as a result of the peace agenda and its benefits.