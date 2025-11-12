Pashinyan explains why negotiation package with Baku will be published by year-end
Region
- 12 November, 2025
- 12:35
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan explained why he decided to publish the negotiation package with Azerbaijan by the end of the year.
Report informs via Armenian media that speaking during a briefing, the Armenian prime minister said this decision is linked to the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Karabakh settlement.
"Once the process is completed, we will be able to make these documents public, and the moral and political barrier to their publication will be removed," he said.
