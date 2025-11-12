Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Pashinyan: Construction of TRIPP section in Armenia to begin in second half of 2026

    Region
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 17:27
    Pashinyan: Construction of TRIPP section in Armenia to begin in second half of 2026

    The construction of the Trump Route (TRIPP) section in Syunik is set to begin in the second half of 2026, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during a government hour in the parliament.

    Report informs via Armenian media that, according to Pashinyan, a detailed plan for the project will be prepared by the end of this year, with all specifics to be approved in the first half of 2026.

    Pashinyan also noted that US President Donald Trump"s team is currently engaged with other projects in the Middle East, but Armenia will work to ensure the deadlines are met.

    "Tramp marşrutu"nun Ermənistandan keçən hissəsinin inşasına gələn ilin ikinci yarısında başlanacaq
    Пашинян: Строительство участка TRIPP в Армении начнется во второй половине 2026 года

