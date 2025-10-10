Pashinyan: Armenia seeks to establish trade with Azerbaijan

Armenia hopes to establish mutual trade with Azerbaijan, as well as develop economic, political, and cultural ties, including resolving humanitarian issues, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a narrow-format meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Dushanbe, Report informs.

He noted that "this is currently a difficult task, given the long-standing history of hostility."

"The established peace (between Baku and Yerevan) gives us confidence that these issues will gradually be resolved. On the occasion of the establishment of peace, I want to congratulate not only Armenia and Azerbaijan, but all CIS member states, because I know you all very much desired this to happen, and it has. Peace is now a reality, and I congratulate us all on this occasion and express my gratitude to my CIS colleagues for their support throughout this time," Pashinyan stated.