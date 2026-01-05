Android leads Azerbaijan mobile OS market with 76% share in December

In December, Android held a 76.44% share of Azerbaijan's mobile device market, a 1.4 percentage point decrease compared to November and a 4.85 percentage point decline year-on-year, Report informs, citing the latest Statcounter data.

Android's market share has been falling for six consecutive months, totaling a 13% drop over this period.

iOS accounted for 22.74% of the mobile device market, rising 1.09 percentage points month-on-month and 4.6 percentage points compared to December 2024.

In the tablet segment, Android's market share fell 0.58 percentage points from the previous month and 16.6 percentage points year-on-year to 76.65%.

iOS held 23.33% of the tablet market, up 0.61 percentage points monthly and 16.58 percentage points annually.