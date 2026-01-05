Android leads Azerbaijan mobile OS market with 76% share in December
ICT
- 05 January, 2026
- 13:13
In December, Android held a 76.44% share of Azerbaijan's mobile device market, a 1.4 percentage point decrease compared to November and a 4.85 percentage point decline year-on-year, Report informs, citing the latest Statcounter data.
Android's market share has been falling for six consecutive months, totaling a 13% drop over this period.
iOS accounted for 22.74% of the mobile device market, rising 1.09 percentage points month-on-month and 4.6 percentage points compared to December 2024.
In the tablet segment, Android's market share fell 0.58 percentage points from the previous month and 16.6 percentage points year-on-year to 76.65%.
iOS held 23.33% of the tablet market, up 0.61 percentage points monthly and 16.58 percentage points annually.
Latest News
13:48
Unknown man attacks passengers on train in France; several injuredOther countries
13:39
Azerbaijan climbs 41 positions in Government AI Readiness IndexICT
13:35
Azerbaijan's steel imports from Türkiye reached almost $110M in 2025Business
13:25
Azerbaijan investigating Iranian TV's presentation of 'Sari Gelin' as Armenian songCultural policy
13:13
Android leads Azerbaijan mobile OS market with 76% share in DecemberICT
13:09
Erdogan says Türkiye should rejoin F-35 programOther countries
12:57
Incandescent light bulbs to be phased out in AzerbaijanEnergy
12:47
Azerbaijan extends deadline for obtaining permit for construction of solar power plant in GaradaghEnergy
12:36