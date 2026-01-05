Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Android leads Azerbaijan mobile OS market with 76% share in December

    ICT
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 13:13
    Android leads Azerbaijan mobile OS market with 76% share in December

    In December, Android held a 76.44% share of Azerbaijan's mobile device market, a 1.4 percentage point decrease compared to November and a 4.85 percentage point decline year-on-year, Report informs, citing the latest Statcounter data.

    Android's market share has been falling for six consecutive months, totaling a 13% drop over this period.

    iOS accounted for 22.74% of the mobile device market, rising 1.09 percentage points month-on-month and 4.6 percentage points compared to December 2024.

    In the tablet segment, Android's market share fell 0.58 percentage points from the previous month and 16.6 percentage points year-on-year to 76.65%.

    iOS held 23.33% of the tablet market, up 0.61 percentage points monthly and 16.58 percentage points annually.

    Azerbaijan’s mobile device market Android IOS
    Azərbaycanda mobil cihazlarda "Android"in payı son 6 ayda 13 % azalıb
    В Азербайджане доля Android на рынке мобильных устройств за 6 месяцев снизилась на 13%

    Latest News

    13:48

    Unknown man attacks passengers on train in France; several injured

    Other countries
    13:39

    Azerbaijan climbs 41 positions in Government AI Readiness Index

    ICT
    13:35

    Azerbaijan's steel imports from Türkiye reached almost $110M in 2025

    Business
    13:25

    Azerbaijan investigating Iranian TV's presentation of 'Sari Gelin' as Armenian song

    Cultural policy
    13:13

    Android leads Azerbaijan mobile OS market with 76% share in December

    ICT
    13:09

    Erdogan says Türkiye should rejoin F-35 program

    Other countries
    12:57

    Incandescent light bulbs to be phased out in Azerbaijan

    Energy
    12:47

    Azerbaijan extends deadline for obtaining permit for construction of solar power plant in Garadagh

    Energy
    12:36

    Gas prices in Europe fall 3%

    Energy
    All News Feed