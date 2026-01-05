Azerbaijan extends deadline for obtaining permit for construction of solar power plant in Garadagh

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers has extended the deadline for obtaining a permit for the construction of a solar power plant on a 300.77-hectare plot of land in the Pirsaat settlement of the Garadagh district of Baku by one year (until December 25, 2026 – ed.), Report informs.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new decree in this regard.

This deadline was established by a Cabinet of Ministers decree dated December 25, 2023, and extended in accordance with Article 6.7 of the Law "On the Use of Renewable Energy Sources in the Electric Power Industry."

The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture is obligated to notify the Cabinet of Ministers on the day the permit is issued; if the permit is not issued within the specified period, within three days of its expiration.