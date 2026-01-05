Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Gas prices in Europe fall 3%

    European gas prices fell 3% in morning trading, Report informs referring to the London ICE exchange.

    February futures on the TTF index (Europe's largest hub, located in the Netherlands) opened trading at $342.1 (-2.8%). They then fell to $341.2 (-3%).

    The price dynamics are based on the previous trading day's settlement price of $351.8 per 1,000 cubic meters.

    On Friday, the first trading day of the new year, these prices rose 2% to $350 per 1,000 cubic meters.

    The average price of gas futures on the European exchange last year slightly exceeded $420, which is almost 9% higher than the previous year.

