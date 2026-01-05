Incandescent light bulbs to be phased out in Azerbaijan

In line with amendments to the law "On the Efficient Use of Energy Resources and Energy Efficiency," incandescent lamps will be gradually phased out in Azerbaijan to improve energy efficiency, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Energy.

The law stipulates that from January 1, 2026, the production, import, and sale of incandescent lamps with a capacity of 60 watts or higher will be banned.

From July 1, 2026, the ban will extend to lamps between 25 watts (inclusive) and 60 watts. The restriction does not apply to incandescent lamps used in industrial production processes or those designed for technological functions other than lighting in industrial equipment.

Calculations show that LED lamps offer significant advantages over incandescent lamps in terms of both energy consumption and cost. For example, a single LED lamp with a service life of 15,000 hours (about 7 years) can replace 17 incandescent lamps with a lifespan of 1,000 hours each. To provide the same light output, a 60-watt incandescent lamp can be replaced by a 7-watt LED lamp. As a result, the total lighting cost of an LED lamp is AZN 14.4, compared to AZN 82.2 for incandescent lamps.

Estimates indicate that using 1 million 60-watt incandescent lamps for one year consumes 131.4 million kWh of electricity, requiring 29.1 million cubic meters of natural gas for production and resulting in 63,600 tons of carbon emissions.

Switching the same number of lamps to LEDs reduces electricity consumption, fuel use, and carbon emissions by 8.6 times. If 50% of Azerbaijan's 2.7 million household subscribers replace incandescent lamps with LEDs, daily electricity consumption for lighting could drop from 4.86 million kWh to 567,000 kWh.

LED lamps are also considered safer for eye health due to their low flicker rate (1%), compared to 13% in incandescent lamps. In addition, LEDs contain no mercury or other toxic substances, emit less heat, have a longer lifespan, and are more resistant to voltage fluctuations.

The gradual phase-out of incandescent lamps and transition to LED technologies will enhance energy efficiency in Azerbaijan, reduce consumer costs, minimize environmental impacts, and promote a culture of sustainable energy consumption. Citizens and businesses are therefore encouraged to adopt energy-efficient lighting solutions.

Based on the current exchange rate of 1 USD = 1.70 AZN