Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Pashinyan: Armenia ready to ensure cargo transit from Azerbaijan to Türkiye

    Region
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 13:23
    Pashinyan: Armenia ready to ensure cargo transit from Azerbaijan to Türkiye

    Armenia has confirmed its readiness to ensure the transit of goods by road from Azerbaijan to Türkiye and vice versa, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at today's government meeting, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    "I once again confirm Armenia's readiness to ensure the transit of goods by road from Margara to Kornidzor and in the opposite direction – from Azerbaijan to Türkiye and from Türkiye to Azerbaijan, starting today and tomorrow. We are fully prepared. If a truck arrives at the checkpoint within half an hour from either Kornidzor or Margara, we are ready to service the checkpoint," the prime minister stated.

    He also called the delivery of Russian wheat to Armenia via Azerbaijan a historic event.

    "We are currently awaiting the second train on the Kazakhstan-Russia-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Armenia route," he noted.

    According to Pashinyan, this is an important milestone in terms of implementing the agreements reached in Washington.

    Nikol Pashinyan Armenia Azerbaijan
    Paşinyan: Taxılın tranziti Vaşinqton razılaşmasının həyata keçirilməsi baxımından mühüm mərhələdir
    Пашинян: Армения уже сегодня готова обеспечить транзит грузов из Азербайджана в Турцию

    Latest News

    14:48

    Environmental Ministry: Israel won't send delegation to COP30 climate confab

    Other countries
    14:25

    Daily Mail: Qarabag 2-2 Chelsea: The 'harsh lessons' Enzo Maresca's side will learn

    Football
    14:22

    Seven European countries propose EU tariffs on Russian goods

    Other countries
    14:15

    Energy minister: SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz may build oil refinery in Uzbekistan - INTERVIEW

    Energy
    14:09

    IDB exploring support for projects in Azerbaijan within national priorities until 2030

    Finance
    14:08

    BTC Co. boosts its capital expenditures by nearly 79%

    Energy
    14:02
    Photo
    Video

    Dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade held in Baku - PHOTOS

    Domestic policy
    13:58

    BP: Shafag SPP construction expected to continue until mid-2027

    Energy
    13:52

    Pakistan's ambassador to EU: 'We join Azerbaijan in celebrating Victory Day' - EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed