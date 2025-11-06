Pashinyan: Armenia ready to ensure cargo transit from Azerbaijan to Türkiye

Armenia has confirmed its readiness to ensure the transit of goods by road from Azerbaijan to Türkiye and vice versa, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at today's government meeting, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

"I once again confirm Armenia's readiness to ensure the transit of goods by road from Margara to Kornidzor and in the opposite direction – from Azerbaijan to Türkiye and from Türkiye to Azerbaijan, starting today and tomorrow. We are fully prepared. If a truck arrives at the checkpoint within half an hour from either Kornidzor or Margara, we are ready to service the checkpoint," the prime minister stated.

He also called the delivery of Russian wheat to Armenia via Azerbaijan a historic event.

"We are currently awaiting the second train on the Kazakhstan-Russia-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Armenia route," he noted.

According to Pashinyan, this is an important milestone in terms of implementing the agreements reached in Washington.