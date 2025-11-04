Pashinyan: 'Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is over, but not in our heads'

Politically, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has ended, but in its socio-psychological dimension, it continues, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the annual Orbeli Forum 2025: Building Peace and Multilateral Cooperation, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

He noted that peace has already been established between the two countries, but the main challenge now lies not in diplomacy, but in "coming to terms with the new reality."

"When I talk about peace, it seems strange and even alien to many. Peace is an unfamiliar concept and a new environment for Armenia and Azerbaijan," the prime minister stated.

Furthermore, Pashinyan noted that the topic of Armenians' return to Karabakh is dangerous "because it means a return to the original parameters of the conflict."