Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Pashinyan: 'Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is over, but not in our heads'

    Region
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 11:53
    Pashinyan: 'Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is over, but not in our heads'

    Politically, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has ended, but in its socio-psychological dimension, it continues, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the annual Orbeli Forum 2025: Building Peace and Multilateral Cooperation, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

    He noted that peace has already been established between the two countries, but the main challenge now lies not in diplomacy, but in "coming to terms with the new reality."

    "When I talk about peace, it seems strange and even alien to many. Peace is an unfamiliar concept and a new environment for Armenia and Azerbaijan," the prime minister stated.

    Furthermore, Pashinyan noted that the topic of Armenians' return to Karabakh is dangerous "because it means a return to the original parameters of the conflict."

    Armenia Azerbaijan Nikol Pashinyan
    Paşinyan: Azərbaycanla sülh qurulub, lakin əsas çətinlik yeni reallığı dərk etməkdir
    Пашинян: Конфликт между Арменией и Азербайджаном закончился, но не в наших головах

    Latest News

    12:23

    Sahil Babayev: 2026 budget fully takes into account Azerbaijan's defense priorities

    Finance
    12:19

    Armenian PM: Washington Accords open new opportunities for EAEU countries

    Region
    12:16

    Sahil Babayev: 2026 budget aims to ensure macroeconomic, fiscal, social stability

    Finance
    12:05

    Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves reach $11.37B as of November 1

    Other
    12:01

    Azerbaijan to cut budget allocations to public legal entities by nearly 12%

    Finance
    11:57

    Azerbaijan forecasts structural shift with 2026 GDP outlook

    Finance
    11:53

    Pashinyan: 'Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict is over, but not in our heads'

    Region
    11:48

    Average pension in Azerbaijan to exceed $340 in 2026

    Social security
    11:38

    OTS deputy chief: Gabala summit confirms growing influence of OTS

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed