Pashinyan announces intention to run in 2026 parliamentary elections
Region
- 03 November, 2025
- 17:27
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced his intention to run in the 2026 parliamentary elections.
Report informs via Armenian media that in a social media post, Pashinyan shared a screenshot of a letter confirming his nomination under the proportional list of his party, the Civil Contract.
Former President Robert Kocharyan, former Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan, and the In Our Way movement-led ideologically by businessman Samvel Karapetyan, who has been under arrest since June 18-also declared their participation in the elections.
