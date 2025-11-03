Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Pashinyan announces intention to run in 2026 parliamentary elections

    03 November, 2025
    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced his intention to run in the 2026 parliamentary elections.

    Report informs via Armenian media that in a social media post, Pashinyan shared a screenshot of a letter confirming his nomination under the proportional list of his party, the Civil Contract.

    Former President Robert Kocharyan, former Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan, and the In Our Way movement-led ideologically by businessman Samvel Karapetyan, who has been under arrest since June 18-also declared their participation in the elections.

    Paşinyan parlament seçkilərində iştirak üçün öz namizədliyini irəli sürüb
    Пашинян выдвинул свою кандидатуру для участия в парламентских выборах

