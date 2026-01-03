Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azeri Light crude drops to $64.12 per barrel

    Energy
    • 03 January, 2026
    • 11:06
    Azeri Light crude drops to $64.12 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $1.59, or 2.4%, to $64.12 per barrel, Report informs.

    March futures for Brent crude were traded at $60.98 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $1.64 or 2.6%, amounting to $62.28.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan oil prices Azeri Light crude
    Azərbaycan nefti 2 %-dən çox ucuzlaşıb
    Цены на азербайджанскую нефть снизились

    Latest News

    11:06

    Azeri Light crude drops to $64.12 per barrel

    Energy
    10:51

    Over 900 aftershocks recorded in Mexico following powerful earthquake

    Other countries
    10:38

    Gunman attempts terrorist attack in Iran's Qom province

    Region
    10:17

    4 dead after helicopter crashes in Arizona mountains

    Other countries
    10:01

    US to invest over $500M in Poland's military infrastructure

    Other countries
    09:47

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:36

    Eleven killed as bus crashes head-on into truck in southern Brazil

    Other countries
    09:25

    Two people killed in magnitude 6.5 earthquake in Mexico

    Other countries
    09:10

    Pakistan's MFA reveals $2B investment talks with Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed