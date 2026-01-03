Azeri Light crude drops to $64.12 per barrel
Energy
- 03 January, 2026
- 11:06
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $1.59, or 2.4%, to $64.12 per barrel, Report informs.
March futures for Brent crude were traded at $60.98 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $1.64 or 2.6%, amounting to $62.28.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
