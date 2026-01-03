Actress Angelina Jolie visits Rafah crossing

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    • 03 January, 2026
    • 11:20
    US actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie reiterated her support for Palestinians during a visit to Egypt's Arish city and the Rafah border crossing, where she reviewed key sites linked to humanitarian aid for Gaza, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

    Jolie said she was "honored" to meet humanitarian aid volunteers at the crossing, where she was accompanied by a US delegation and welcomed by former and current officials, according to the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper.

    An Egyptian Red Crescent volunteer told the Oscar-winning actress and former UN Special Envoy for Refugees that thousands of aid trucks are waiting at the crossing to deliver urgent assistance to Gaza's 2.2 million residents.

    During the visit, Jolie, 50, toured key sites across the governorate, inspecting logistics warehouses designated to support Palestinians in Gaza and reviewing Egypt's efforts to receive and distribute humanitarian aid.

    The actress reportedly announced plans during the visit to establish a relief village for orphaned children in Gaza, providing a safe haven for those who lost family members in Israeli attacks.

    She explained that the project would offer shelter, healthcare, education, and psychological support, stressing that Gaza's children deserve life and hope like all children worldwide.

