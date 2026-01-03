Over 900 aftershocks recorded in Mexico following powerful earthquake
Other countries
- 03 January, 2026
- 10:51
Seismologists have reported 936 aftershocks in Mexico after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck the country, Mexico's National Seismological Service wrote on X, Report informs.
"As of 8:00 p.m. on January 2, a total of 936 aftershocks have been recorded following the 6.5-magnitude earthquake in San Marcos, Guerrero state," reads the post.
The strongest aftershock measured 4.7 in magnitude, and seismic monitoring continues.
At least two people have died, and 12 people were injured after a powerful earthquake hit southern and central Mexico on Friday. The epicentre of the 6.5 magnitude earthquake was near the popular tourist town of Acapulco, near San Marcos in the southwestern state of Guerrero.
Latest News
11:06
Azeri Light crude drops to $64.12 per barrelEnergy
10:51
Over 900 aftershocks recorded in Mexico following powerful earthquakeOther countries
10:38
Gunman attempts terrorist attack in Iran's Qom provinceRegion
10:17
4 dead after helicopter crashes in Arizona mountainsOther countries
10:01
US to invest over $500M in Poland's military infrastructureOther countries
09:47
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.01.2026)Finance
09:36
Eleven killed as bus crashes head-on into truck in southern BrazilOther countries
09:25
Two people killed in magnitude 6.5 earthquake in MexicoOther countries
09:10