Over 900 aftershocks recorded in Mexico following powerful earthquake

Seismologists have reported 936 aftershocks in Mexico after a 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck the country, Mexico's National Seismological Service wrote on X, Report informs.

"As of 8:00 p.m. on January 2, a total of 936 aftershocks have been recorded following the 6.5-magnitude earthquake in San Marcos, Guerrero state," reads the post.

The strongest aftershock measured 4.7 in magnitude, and seismic monitoring continues.

At least two people have died, and 12 people were injured after a powerful earthquake hit southern and central Mexico on Friday. The epicentre of the 6.5 magnitude earthquake was near the popular tourist town of Acapulco, near San Marcos in the southwestern state of Guerrero.