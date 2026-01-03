Azerbaijan to host major international events in 2026 – LIST

In 2026, Azerbaijan will host a series of prestigious international events covering political, economic, environmental, and sports fields.

According to Report, these events highlight the country's growing role on global platforms and its transformation into a regional hub.

- UN World Urban Forum (WUF13): Scheduled for May 17 through May 22, 2026, in Baku, the forum will, for the first time, be held at the level of heads of state and government. Discussions will focus on sustainable urban planning, building smart cities, development of modern infrastructure, and climate-resilient urban models.

- World Environment Day: On June 5, 2026, Baku will host this global event, which is valued as an important platform for expanding international cooperation in the field of environmental protection, combating climate change, reducing carbon emissions, and increasing attention to green energy projects.

- Islamic Development Bank Group Meetings: From June 16 through June 19, 2026, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group will hold the 51st Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors in Baku. Within the framework of the event, the 22nd General Assembly of ITFC, the 33rd annual meeting of ICIEC, the 26th annual meeting of ICD, and the 19th General Assembly of ISFD will be organized. Investment opportunities, trade expansion, and financial cooperation will be the main topics of discussion at the meetings.

- UN ESCAP Session: The 82nd session of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific will take place in April 2026 in Baku.

- Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) Meeting: The 28th annual meeting of the BSTDB Board of Governors will be held in Azerbaijan, addressing regional cooperation, infrastructure financing, and sustainable development strategies.

- The 13th Global Baku Forum: Scheduled for March 2026, bringing together former and current heads of state and government, leaders of international organizations, and experts.

- Egmont Group Plenary: The 32nd plenary session of the global network of financial intelligence units will be held in Baku in 2026.

Sports Events:

- Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – September 24–26, 2026

- World Judo Championships – October 4–11, 2026

- Women's European Volleyball Championship – August 21–September 6, 2026 (with six teams playing in Baku)

- Sumo World Championships – September 1–10, 2026

- SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit – announced to be hosted in Baku

Cultural Event: By the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress will be widely celebrated in 2026. International scientific conferences, academic forums, and thematic exhibitions are planned within the framework of the events.

Hosting these events demonstrates Azerbaijan's growing role in global dialogue, economic cooperation, environmental initiatives, and international sports. The year 2026 will go down in history as an important stage for Azerbaijan, characterized by strengthened international trust, integration, and new cooperation opportunities.