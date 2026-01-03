Gunman attempts terrorist attack in Iran's Qom province
Region
- 03 January, 2026
- 10:38
A gunman attempted a terrorist attack in Iran's Qom province amid ongoing protests and unrest in the country, Morteza Heydari, Deputy Governor of Qom province for Security Affairs, Report informs via Tasnim news agency.
Heydari stated that Iran's enemies are encouraging attempts to create chaos inside the country.
He noted that in Qom province, an armed man linked to terrorist groups intended to kill passersby with a grenade. However, the explosive device detonated in his hand, killing him instantly.
