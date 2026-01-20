Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Pashinyan accepts Trump's offer to join Peace Council

    Region
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 12:39
    Pashinyan accepts Trump's offer to join Peace Council

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received an official invitation from US President Donald Trump to join the Peace Council as a founding member, the prime minister's spokesperson, Nazeli Baghdasaryan, wrote on social media, Report informs.

    "Prime Minister Pashinyan accepted the invitation, reaffirming Armenia's commitment to promoting peace," she wrote.

    Nikol Pashinyan Nazeli Baghdasaryan Gaza Peace Council
    Paşinyan Trampın Sülh şurasına qoşulmaq təklifini qəbul edib
    Пашинян принял предложение Трампа присоединиться к Совету мира

    Latest News

    13:06
    Photo

    SOCAR Carbamide admitted as member of WEF's prestigious Global Lighthouse Network

    Energy
    12:57

    Gas prices in Europe rise 0.5%

    Energy
    12:39

    Pashinyan accepts Trump's offer to join Peace Council

    Region
    12:26

    Damion Potter: COP29 was major boost to country's long-term renewable energy strategy

    Foreign policy
    12:20
    Photo

    Flags lowered to half-mast in Azerbaijan's Khankandi, Khojaly, and Aghdara

    Domestic policy
    12:05
    Photo

    Memory of January 20 martyrs honored in Baku Metro

    Infrastructure
    12:03
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijan observes moment of silence for 20 January martyrs

    Domestic policy
    11:55
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Euronews TV in Davos

    Foreign policy
    11:47

    Death toll rises to 9 after steel plant blast in China's Inner Mongolia

    Other countries
    All News Feed