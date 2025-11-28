Papoyan announces meeting with Azerbaijan's agriculture minister in Istanbul

On November 28, Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan attended the Zero Waste Forum global conference in Istanbul, Türkiye, where he held a brief meeting with Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov, Report informs.

During the event, he also held brief conversations with the agriculture ministers of Türkiye, Iran, Moldova, and Iraq.

He emphasized that the conference was attended by approximately two dozen ministers coordinating the agricultural sector, as well as other high-ranking officials and politicians, with the goal of promoting the zero-waste concept globally.