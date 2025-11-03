Papikyan: Armenia to review military-technical deals considering Washington Accords
03 November, 2025
- 16:42
Armenia will continue to purchase weapons and military equipment, but it cannot ignore the Washington Accords with Azerbaijan on August 8, Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan said, Report informs referring to Armenian media.
The minister apparently hinted at a possible revision of the country's military-technical policy. He noted that the agreements reached between Yerevan and Baku in the United States are important and will have their consequences.
He also noted that Armenia has no agreement with India on the purchase of Su-30MK fighter jets.
Earlier, the Indian media noted that Yerevan intends to purchase 8-12 of these combat aircraft. The value of the deal was also mentioned: $2.5-3 billion.
