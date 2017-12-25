Over 20 foreigners on suspected links with ISIS detained in Istanbul

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Security forces of Turkey detained in Istanbul at least 22 people suspected of being involved in the ISIS terrorist group.
Report informs referring to the Milliyet newspaper.
The newspaper writes that operation was conducted at seven locations of two districts in Istanbul.
The publication writes that all detained people are citizens of other countries. They were found to have in their possession propaganda literature and documents about ISIS activity.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
