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In January–September 2026, Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic conducted foreign trade operations worth $155.7 million, marking a 67.3% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee of the autonomous republic.

Exports accounted for $28.4 million of total foreign trade turnover, while imports amounted to $127.3 million. Year-on-year, exports fell by 53.9%, while imports increased 2.8-fold.

As a result, Nakhchivan recorded a foreign trade deficit of $98.9 million, approximately 47 times higher than a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the value of retail trade turnover in the autonomous republic reached nearly 1.137 billion manats ($668.8 million) over the nine-month period, up 2.6% year-on-year.

Retail outlets sold food products, beverages, and tobacco products worth 586.5 million manats (almost $345 million), while sales of non-food products stood at 550.2 million manats ($323.6 million).